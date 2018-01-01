Founded by Carmen Kelly, Georgette Black (Pty) Ltd is a Durban based design studio specialising in Interior and Furniture Design.
Space planning is our game, it is our strength. We thrive on helping clients with the challenges they have when it comes to designing, building or re-arranging spaces. We offer a full turnkey service covering the entire design and development process from concept to project roll-out.
Our network of professionals include local and international Graphic designers that work hand in hand to deliver a unique, fresh look and feel to any space.
Our portfolio consists of large scale commercial office developments
(RCL, The Hardy Boys, Power Fashion ), retail (Robertsons Spices, Annaesthetic), and residential projects around South Africa.
- Services
- Consultation—face to face or via online platform
- Complete and detailed architectural drawings for interiors and furniture
- 3D Rendering services for all interior and furniture projects
- Service areas
- South Africa
- Company awards
- Bronze Loerie Award —Interior Design for Robertson Spices Re-Invention Kitchen—2018
- Address
-
3 Wellington Road, Westville
3629 Durban
South Africa
+27-844371765 www.georgetteblack.com