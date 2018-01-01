Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Georgette Black
Interior Designers & Decorators in Durban
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Annaesthetic Luxe Beauty Studio, Georgette Black Georgette Black
    Annaesthetic Luxe Beauty Studio, Georgette Black Georgette Black
    Annaesthetic Luxe Beauty Studio, Georgette Black Georgette Black
    +11
    Annaesthetic Luxe Beauty Studio
    WOODHALL ESTATE, Georgette Black Georgette Black Modern style bedroom
    WOODHALL ESTATE, Georgette Black Georgette Black Study/office
    WOODHALL ESTATE, Georgette Black Georgette Black Modern style bedroom
    +4
    WOODHALL ESTATE

    Founded by Carmen Kelly, Georgette Black (Pty) Ltd is a Durban based design studio specialising in Interior and Furniture Design.


    Space planning is our game, it is our strength. We thrive on helping clients with the challenges they have when it comes to designing, building or re-arranging spaces. We offer a full turnkey service covering the entire design and development process from concept to project roll-out.

    ﻿Our network of professionals include local and international Graphic designers that work hand in hand to deliver a unique, fresh look and feel to any space.


    Our portfolio consists of large scale commercial office developments

    (RCL, The Hardy Boys, Power Fashion ), retail (Robertsons Spices, Annaesthetic), and residential projects around South Africa.



    Services
    • Consultation—face to face or via online platform
    • Complete and detailed architectural drawings for interiors and furniture
    • 3D Rendering services for all interior and furniture projects
    Service areas
    South Africa
    Company awards
    Bronze Loerie Award —Interior Design for Robertson Spices Re-Invention Kitchen—2018
    Address
    3 Wellington Road, Westville
    3629 Durban
    South Africa
    +27-844371765 www.georgetteblack.com
      Add SEO element