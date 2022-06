Renovate Afrika offers a range of professional services including general household and office renovations, repair and maintenance, and electrical and plumbing work, all executed by a highly skilled team of trustworthy technicians.





Understanding our customer’s needs, is our gift to you. All our workmanship is guaranteed.





Renovate Afrika covers areas such as Johannesburg, Midrand, Pretoria (Tshwane regions). We also value our clients when it comes to repair and maintenance.





Our main goal is to provide a service that is consistent, professional and that can put a smile on everyone that we provided a service – and to create a long-term customer relationship.