Michele Higgins is a leading South African interior designer, with projects she has worked on having been featured on Top Billing and in leading SA design publications.
Michele has been an interior designer for over 30 years working on many of South Africa's prestigious homes and commercial projects. She has worked on projects in Dubai, Dar es Salaam, Lesotho and nationally within SA.
- Services
- Interior Design, Interior Decorator, and Custom Furniture
- Service areas
- Durban
- Address
-
14 Stockville, Gillitts
3610 Durban
South Africa
+27-827859614 www.higginsinteriors.co.za
Projects in Zimbali, two pent-house-suites at the Ritz Carlton in Dubai, Cotswold Downs, Steenberg Estate, Kalk Bay and many more are included in her portfolio of work, with some designs having been featured in leading SA publications and on Top Billing.
Michele’s love for interior design started as a student in 1990 where she completed the National Diploma in Interior Design at Technikon Natal (Now known as Durban University of Technology). She thereafter worked for some of SA’s leading architectural and interior design firms where rose to senior interior designer. Over 30 years Michele honed her craft, and now runs her own interior design agency, Higgins Interiors.