Higgins Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Durban
    Michele Higgins is a leading South African interior designer, with projects she has worked on having been featured on Top Billing and in leading SA design publications. 


    Michele has been an interior designer for over 30 years working on many of South Africa's prestigious homes and commercial projects. She has worked on projects in Dubai, Dar es Salaam, Lesotho and nationally within SA.

    Services
    Interior Design, Interior Decorator, and Custom Furniture
    Service areas
    Durban
    Address
    14 Stockville, Gillitts
    3610 Durban
    South Africa
    +27-827859614 www.higginsinteriors.co.za
