Michele Higgins is a leading South African interior designer, with over 30 years interior design experience. She has worked on many prestigious projects, nationally in South Africa, in Dubai, and within Africa (Dar es Salaam & Lesotho).





Projects in Zimbali, two pent-house-suites at the Ritz Carlton in Dubai, Cotswold Downs, Steenberg Estate, Kalk Bay and many more are included in her portfolio of work, with some designs having been featured in leading SA publications and on Top Billing.





Michele’s love for interior design started as a student in 1990 where she completed the National Diploma in Interior Design at Technikon Natal (Now known as Durban University of Technology). She thereafter worked for some of SA’s leading architectural and interior design firms where rose to senior interior designer. Over 30 years Michele honed her craft, and now runs her own interior design agency, Higgins Interiors.