Blackline Architects
Architects in Johannesburg
    • Blue Hills PVT club house , Blackline Architects Blackline Architects Villas Iron/Steel Grey
    Blue Hills PVT club house , Blackline Architects Blackline Architects Patios Iron/Steel Black
    Blue Hills PVT club house , Blackline Architects Blackline Architects Patios Tiles Grey
    Blue Hills PVT club house
    House Lopes 2.0, Blackline Architects Blackline Architects Modern living room Wood White
    House Lopes 2.0, Blackline Architects Blackline Architects Modern living room Tiles White
    House Lopes 2.0, Blackline Architects Blackline Architects Built-in kitchens Quartz White
    House Lopes 2.0
    House 791 Highland Gate, Blackline Architects Blackline Architects Modern living room Concrete White
    House 791 Highland Gate, Blackline Architects Blackline Architects Country house Wood Grey
    House 791 Highland Gate, Blackline Architects Blackline Architects Country house Bricks Red
    House 791 Highland Gate
    House Helderwyk , Blackline Architects Blackline Architects Villas Bricks Grey
    House Helderwyk , Blackline Architects Blackline Architects Villas Bricks Grey
    House Helderwyk , Blackline Architects Blackline Architects Villas Bricks Grey
    House Helderwyk
    House Viljoen , Blackline Architects Blackline Architects Villas Bricks White
    House Viljoen , Blackline Architects Blackline Architects Modern living room Tiles White
    House Viljoen , Blackline Architects Blackline Architects Villas Bricks White
    House Viljoen

    Blackline is a dynamic architectural practice based in Johannesburg that offers professional solutions locally and nationally. Our portfolio speaks to our commitment to detail, craft and concept, as evidenced by multiple successful projects. By integrating quality, innovation, sustainability, functionality and sophistication we ensure that each uniquely designed project delivers the utmost client satisfaction. Our portfolio is constantly expanding with a wide range of work including residential and commercial projects. We work with our clients to conceptualize a distinctly original approach for each and every project. By working with trusted industry experts we deliver every project with a high degree of professionalism, quality and care.


    Services
    • BUILDING DESIGN
    • ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN SERVICES
    • PROJECT MANAGEMENT
    • BUILDING ASSESSMENT & DUE DILIGENCE
    • SPATIAL ANALYSIS & FIT-OUT
    • OFFICE LAYOUT / INTERIOR DESIGN SERVICES
    • SITE SELECTION ANALYSIS
    • FEASIBILITY STUDIES
    Service areas
    Johannesburg
    Address
    Aspen Business Park, Apen Hills
    2059 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-824423343 www.blacklinearc.co.za
