Blackline is a dynamic architectural practice based in Johannesburg that offers professional solutions locally and nationally. Our portfolio speaks to our commitment to detail, craft and concept, as evidenced by multiple successful projects. By integrating quality, innovation, sustainability, functionality and sophistication we ensure that each uniquely designed project delivers the utmost client satisfaction. Our portfolio is constantly expanding with a wide range of work including residential and commercial projects. We work with our clients to conceptualize a distinctly original approach for each and every project. By working with trusted industry experts we deliver every project with a high degree of professionalism, quality and care.
- Services
- BUILDING DESIGN
- ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN SERVICES
- PROJECT MANAGEMENT
- BUILDING ASSESSMENT & DUE DILIGENCE
- SPATIAL ANALYSIS & FIT-OUT
- OFFICE LAYOUT / INTERIOR DESIGN SERVICES
- SITE SELECTION ANALYSIS
- FEASIBILITY STUDIES
- Show all 8 services
- Service areas
- Johannesburg
- Address
-
Aspen Business Park, Apen Hills
2059 Johannesburg
South Africa
+27-824423343 www.blacklinearc.co.za