DT Design is a local Cape Town-based studio. Equipped with more than just the Interior designer title.
We provide client-based structures where you get to choose what would be most valuable for your project and most affordable.
Our expertise is not only in interiors and design but in 3d because we like to help our clients see their design realistically as possible before it happens. With this, we can execute from concept to the complete build.
- Service areas
- Cape Town
- Address
-
Stellenbosch
7130 Cape Town
South Africa
+27-827431462 www.dtdesignandconcept.com