Damptek
Roofing & Gutters in Johannesburg
    Specializing in -


    - Damp Proofing

    - Waterproofing

    - Structural repairs

    - Roofing

    - Gutters

    - Carpentry

    - Kitchens 

    - Restoration and Finishing

    - Ceilings

    - Paving

    - Painting

    - Renovations

    - Commercial and Industrial Projects



    -Advisory Capabilities

    -Property Inspections

    -Surveying

    -Reports


    Advanced European and S.A.B.S Approved products used


    Dedicated Crew

    Guaranteed work


    PLEASE NOTE:


    We do NOT entertain Insurance Quotes... RATHER ... We do act as independent Loss Adjusters for and on behalf of the insured person with an option of completing the work directly.


    Unfortunately we do not enter premises without the owner / owners being present and do not do inspections of any kind with employees i.e. Gardeners, Domestic Helpers.


    Urgent enquiries can be entertained in crisis situations such as storm damage etc.

    Service areas
    Greater Johannesburg
    Address
    2 Stanley Road
    2169 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-662557344 damptekjhb.wixsite.com/damptek
