Shanduko Projects Pty Ltd
Home Builders in Polokwane
    • Shanduko Projects is an all-rounded and affordable construction company that prides in its experience and expertise. We provide construction solutions to both residential and commercial property owners.


    We are registered with both the NHBRC, Master Builders Association, and CIDB, therefore we do comply with building standards. In our quest for excellence, we make use of highly skilled craftsmen who pay attention to detail. 


    Our services includes;

    - Building

    - Plumbing

    - Ceiling

    - Tiling

    - Painting

    - Paving

    - Electricals

    - Damp proofing

    - Roofing and waterproofing


    Services
    • Building
    • Renovations
    • Building alterations
    • Plumbing
    • Ceiling
    • Tiling
    • Painting
    • Paving
    • Electricals
    • Damp proofing
    • Roofing
    • waterproofing
    Service areas
    Limpopo and Polokwane
    Address
    0700 Polokwane
    South Africa
    +27-825634406 www.shanduko.co.za

    Reviews

    Tendani Rapea Tendani Rapea
    If there is a minus one rating I would have used it. They fixed our roof which was leaking and it resulted in major leaking thereafter they had to fix it multiple times for them to get it right of which they still failed mind you they said the job was done in June only to have it leaking less than a week after, they attempted multiple times to fix it and failed then upon failing they decided to run away from the job, mind you they were fully paid, they left the roof with more damages than before. We changed our ceiling which took over two months and the ceiling was skew they had to break it down and rework it that's just so unprofessional. If that's not worse the communication with these people proved to be redundant and unprofessional. They don't know what they are doing or have an understanding of what they're doing they damaged our property in the process, maybe try verifying their credentials before appointing them and document each interaction with them. But if you can pay a bit more for better service then do so I would never recommend them to anyone. Very unprofessional. They ran away without completing the patio ceiling bare in mind they broke down the the previously installed ceiling. Our house is in a worse state than before we are just fortunate inspection of the property was done prior to them starting any work so we are able to properly see the damages they did to the property.
    6 months ago
    Project date: June 2021
