Borehole Drilling Pros
Plumbers in Pretoria
Reviews (0)
Services

  • Borehole Drilling
  • Well Drilling
    We provide borehole drilling services in Pretoria and throughout the Gauteng region.

    Borehole drilling interest has been on the rise in Pretoria the capital of South Africa. Pretoria has plenty of natural aquifers running below the surface of the ground which can benefit residents, farms and businesses. This provides a cost-effective water supply alternative.


    Boreholes provide property owners with access to clean groundwater throughout the year and can substantially cut down on water and Tshwane utility costs. If you're looking at drilling services in Pretoria, South Africa, it's important to find the right company.

    Service areas
    Pretoria North and Pretoria
    Address
    260 Burger St
    0116 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-872502044 boreholedrillingpretoria.co.za
