We provide borehole drilling services in Pretoria and throughout the Gauteng region.

Borehole drilling interest has been on the rise in Pretoria the capital of South Africa. Pretoria has plenty of natural aquifers running below the surface of the ground which can benefit residents, farms and businesses. This provides a cost-effective water supply alternative.





Boreholes provide property owners with access to clean groundwater throughout the year and can substantially cut down on water and Tshwane utility costs. If you’re looking at drilling services in Pretoria, South Africa, it’s important to find the right company.