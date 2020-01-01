Zaai art consultants has launched in january 2021.





2020 was a year where most of us spend inside our houses, due to the lockdown in South Africa. Myself included, not bring able to work. Iam in the fine art dealing industry abroad.





Some people may have realized they have no artwork against their walls or at the work walls. Or may be curious about artwork but dont known where to begin. Or just have the empty wall.





Thats how ZAAI ART CONSULTANTS have launched. To fill that gap.





Bringing the art to the client, we source the artwork that you like. We will source the perfect artwork that would suit the interior design but also the property style.





During the whole process we connect the artist and client togheter and make sure it suits the space. Maybe the clients would be interest in future commissions, which ZAAI ART CONSULTANTS also offer.









We also want to expand the clients knowledge about art, and create a intrest in art. Because every human being has a, deep connection with art. We help you unlock that.





May the art style be Fine Art, Pop Art, Impressionism etc. Or even sculptures.





The art world is big.





Its very important to make sure the art goes with you like, the interior design and property style. It can only enchance and light up the area for your benefits. One off setting can make a huge difference.





The case may also be, after spending so many months in that room (house/corporate/healthcare) you might think of remodeling a room. Its a good time now to consider incorporating artwork.





Budget, Taste and Lifestyle is very important. We want to help everybody.





We filter your art likes and dislikes, color and style of furniture and what types of room and building it is and area.





Once we have that we can source your artwork interest, in speedy time and make sure the clients is happy and work along side us each step.





Communication is key. We would host zoom meetings with the client or in person. Depending on location and safety protocols.





Send out a portfolio or even come fit and suit the art work at the space where it should go. We have safety covid protocals in order.





We also offer hanging, lighting, framing and insurance services as well.





And VOILA!!!





ZAAI CONSULTANTS, is remote but also online. To cater for your needs.





We want to work with everybody, from art collectors, property developers all the way to interior designers and museums ect.









Museums and galleries can be intimidating at first, some people might not have the time to walk in a museum or gallery or there is way to many to choose from. ZAAI ART CONSULTANTS want to make it easier for you.





Making the process easier to choose the right art for you. While sourcing country wide. Supporting local artists and clients needs.









We take our mission very seriously. Offering high quality service, professionalism and motivation is very important. Putting the clients first.









We offer a 30min free consultation for first time clients. Filling out a questionare “To find out, what is your art intrest”.









Our price structure is plain a simple. We want our services to be used by everybody. We offer budget packages and pricing per project.



