MP Solar &amp; Gasworx
Solar Energy Contractors in Nelspruit
Reviews
    We design solar PV and Gas systems, do the installations, maintenance and sell solar and gas related items. As part time/ part time we also do carpentry and domestic handyman work.

    Contact Persons: Adri Badenhorst for Gas - 072 463 7887 & Johny Grobbelaar for Solar -

    072 738 0195 and we both do handyman work.

    Services
    Solar, Gas, and Handyman work
    Service areas
    Mpumalanga and Nelspruit
    Company awards
    • LPG Gas registered
    • Various Solar Training example Victron Energy, Outback Power Distr., Mecer, etc.
    Address
    27 Boekenhout Street, West Acres
    1204 Nelspruit
    South Africa
    +27-727380195
