We design solar PV and Gas systems, do the installations, maintenance and sell solar and gas related items. As part time/ part time we also do carpentry and domestic handyman work.
Contact Persons: Adri Badenhorst for Gas - 072 463 7887 & Johny Grobbelaar for Solar -
072 738 0195 and we both do handyman work.
- Services
- Solar, Gas, and Handyman work
- Service areas
- Mpumalanga and Nelspruit
- Company awards
- LPG Gas registered
- Various Solar Training example Victron Energy, Outback Power Distr., Mecer, etc.
- Address
-
27 Boekenhout Street, West Acres
1204 Nelspruit
South Africa
+27-727380195