Tao Homes Builder
Home Builders in Pretoria
Reviews
Projects

    • New Home Building Pretoria, Tao Homes Builder Tao Homes Builder Classic style bedroom
    New Home Building Pretoria, Tao Homes Builder Tao Homes Builder Kitchen
    New Home Building Pretoria, Tao Homes Builder Tao Homes Builder Mediterranean corridor, hallway & stairs
    +6
    New Home Building Pretoria

    Building Contractor and Home Builder Pretoria


    Tao Homes a Luxury Home Builder in Pretoria. Specializing in Residential home projects. Tao Homes, a regional home builder, that has constructed dream homes in Gauteng for over a decade.


    With flexible floor plans and clear design principles we can personalize your home to be the enviable structure you desire.


    Tao Homes is a leading luxury home builder and developer with over 18 years of experience. Our focus is custom homes and multi unit projects.


    Our mission is to increase strong relationships and construct fantastic masterpieces of architecture for each & every individual client with our commitment to excellence.


    TAO Homes Real Estate Developments Made Easy


    Tao Homes excells in innovative luxury projects and investments. When you trust in a TAO Homes development, expert care and opulence are delivered from a plethora of industry knowledge


    Services
    • home building
    • home renovation
    • building contractor
    • House Builder
    • Leading Home Builder
    • Luxury Home Builder
    • Residential Home Projects
    Service areas
    Pretoria and Gauteng
    Address
    885 Frhensch street
    0044 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-825944535 www.taohomes.co.za
