Aluminium Installation Solutions
Windows in Pretoria
    Aluminium Installation Solutions

    We at Aluminium Installation Solutions are a vibrant and motivated team with a passion for this industry, always striving for the best. We pride ourselves in ensuring that our glass and aluminium windows and door products and services meet the highest standards of quality to all our clients.

    Services
    • aluminium windows
    • aluminium doors
    • frameless glass doors
    • stacking doors
    • balustrades
    Service areas
    Pretoria, Gauteng, and South Africa
    Address
    Unit 4 Mondustria, 117 Dewar St, Derdepoort
    0049 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-735633819 www.aluminiuminstallationsolutions.co.za
