Laurika Nxumalo
Photographers in Pretoria
    • Trumpet Petals , Laurika Nxumalo Laurika Nxumalo ArtworkPictures & paintings
    Trumpet Petals
    Red Rose, Laurika Nxumalo Laurika Nxumalo ArtworkPictures & paintings
    Red Rose
    Purple Petal Flower, Laurika Nxumalo Laurika Nxumalo ArtworkPictures & paintings
    Purple Petal Flower
    Blossoming Wild Flower, Laurika Nxumalo Laurika Nxumalo ArtworkPictures & paintings
    Blossoming Wild Flower
    Bee on Flower, Laurika Nxumalo Laurika Nxumalo ArtworkPictures & paintings
    Bee on Flower
    Trumpet Petals , Laurika Nxumalo Laurika Nxumalo ArtworkPictures & paintings
    Trumpet Petals
    I'm an independent photographer with a particular interest in botanical photography.


    There are a lot of pictures to choose from; the catalogue is updated frequently with exclusive and unique digital artworks and photographic images that cannot be found nowhere else for sale.


    I'm open to doing business with private clients and other design professionals to turn homes and offices into show stoppers.

    Photography
    • South Africa and International
    • Ga-Rankuwa
    • Pretoria
    1023 Tshoke Street
    0208 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-730133682 www.behance.net/la_zwide
