Jukka Construction
General Contractors in Johannesburg
Reviews
    House Pincus

    Jukka is a Home Construction company. We specialise in building new homes, from the ground up. Indluing:

    Foundations

    Wetworks

    Internal Finishes and Fittings

    External Finishes and Fittings

    Landscaping


    We control each step of the building protect, keeping you informed of daily progress and decisions. Our aim is to ensure a smooth and positive building experience for all our clients.

    Services
    Renovations and Home Construction
    Service areas
    Johannesburg
    Address
    West Wing, Eagle Creek Building, The Gantry Lifestyle Centre, Cnr Witkoppen and The Straight, Fourways
    2094 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-673807786 www.jukka.co.za
