Indigenus
Furniture & Accessories in Cape Town
    • Steen - designed by Stefan Antoni & Greg Truen of SAOTA , Indigenus Indigenus HouseholdPlants & accessories
    Steen - designed by Stefan Antoni & Greg Truen of SAOTA , Indigenus Indigenus Garden Plant pots & vases
    Steen - designed by Stefan Antoni & Greg Truen of SAOTA , Indigenus Indigenus HouseholdPlants & accessories
    +1
    Steen - designed by Stefan Antoni & Greg Truen of SAOTA
    Bhaca - designed by Andile Dyalvane, Indigenus Indigenus HouseholdPlants & accessories
    Bhaca - designed by Andile Dyalvane, Indigenus Indigenus Garden Plant pots & vases
    Bhaca - designed by Andile Dyalvane, Indigenus Indigenus Garden Plant pots & vases
    +1
    Bhaca - designed by Andile Dyalvane
    Terra - designed by Laurie van Heerden, Indigenus Indigenus Garden Plant pots & vases
    Terra - designed by Laurie van Heerden, Indigenus Indigenus HouseholdPlants & accessories
    Terra - designed by Laurie van Heerden, Indigenus Indigenus HouseholdPlants & accessories
    +1
    Terra - designed by Laurie van Heerden
    Tuber Planters - designed by Haldane Martin , Indigenus Indigenus Garden Plant pots & vases
    Tuber Planters - designed by Haldane Martin , Indigenus Indigenus Garden Plant pots & vases
    Tuber Planters - designed by Haldane Martin , Indigenus Indigenus Interior landscaping
    +1
    Tuber Planters - designed by Haldane Martin
    Soma - designed by Laurie van Heerden, Indigenus Indigenus Garden Plant pots & vases
    Soma - designed by Laurie van Heerden, Indigenus Indigenus Garden Plant pots & vases
    Soma - designed by Laurie van Heerden, Indigenus Indigenus HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    +1
    Soma - designed by Laurie van Heerden

    Indigenus design and manufacture beautiful, durable architectural planters developed to uplift and enhance residential, hospitality and corporate environments. Our original and unique contemporary designs are generated in collaboration with leading designers, architects and artists who have a deep appreciation of the scenic quality of creative planting. The designers understand the impact great sculptural planters can have in an architectural site or landscape.


    With a shared vision, and under the guidance of founder, Peter van der Post, the Indigenus designers set out to create remarkable and appealing designs that allow for a deeper human connection with nature while acting as magnificent art pieces in their own right.


    Using top quality materials our planters are honed by highly skilled artisans with great care and attention to strength, hardiness and finish. In knowing the practicalities of maintaining plants, especially for larger establishments, Indigenus planters are designed to be lightweight for stress free transportation and installation. And all our planters come with removable inner linings and water reservoirs for practical plant care indoors or out. Used as a single statement, a cluster, or a large configuration Indigenus planters are designed to be versatile in how and where they can be placed.

    For landscape designers, interior designers and architects they are perfect devices to increase a profound interactive experience as people move in and around a space

    Services
    Planters, Indoor planters, and Outdoor Planters
    Service areas
    Cape Town & Worldwide
    Address
    Unit 12, The Village, Capricorn Drive, Capricorn Business Park
    7945 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-214889909 www.indigenus.co.za
