Plumbers Network Bellville
Plumbers in Cape Town
Reviews (0)
Services

  • plumbers
  • 24 hour plumbers
  • emergency plumbers

Projects

    Plumbers Network Bellville


     Fast, Affordable Plumbers in Cape Town


    - Plumbing support for a wide variety of plumbing problems

    - Fast and Reliable

    - Free quotations and professional plumbing solutions


    Have a plumbing issue? Sort it out as soon as possible!


    Plumbers Network Bellville

    https://www.plumbersnetwork.co.za/plumbers-bellville/

    Office 6, 45, Alexandra St

    Cape Town

    7530

    087 250 2188

    https://www.facebook.com/Plumbers-Network-101617145126026, https://twitter.com/PlumbingNetwor3, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRw5fnyOqG9qTLXXW2kPcIw


     


    Get your leak, burst geyser or broken pipe taken care of promptly and affordably by professionals for:


    Geyser repair work or replacements

    Dripping or burst pipes

    Dripping taps and toilets

    Clogged drains and sewage systems

    Leak detection

    Commercial plumbing maintenance

    All new Installations of bathrooms and kitchen fixtures



    Professional plumbers working AROUND THE CLOCK. Faulty plumbing and leaks can cause permanent damage, call today!.


    Preparing to install a new kitchen or bathroom Schedule your obligation-free quotation!.


    It's fast and simple to book a job. Just submit the online form or call for a trained (PIRB) plumber to assist you AROUND-THE-CLOCK.


    5 mins is all it takes to book your plumbing job.

    Plumbers Network is your one-stop platform for all your plumbing needs, however big or small.


    We make it hassle-free for you to book a certified plumber in your area.

    Just call or submit the online form to book a plumber near you.


    Plumbers on call AROUND THE CLOCK.

    Plumbing problems don't follow business hours and can happen on a public holiday or in the middle of the night.


    Leaking pipes, burst geysers and clogged drains should be sorted out straight away. Call today for a plumber in your area.


    Geyser Repairs and Replacements


    Your geyser has a long but limited lifespan. It will definitely need repair or replacing eventually. Get a plumber with geyser experience and can help with your insurance claim.


    Bear in mind that the longer you leave it, the more damage it can cause and the more likely it can not be repaired


    Repair work of Geysers


    If you have water dripping from your ceiling or running over your roof, your geyser may have burst or is leaking. Burst geysers cause damage to your surrounding structures so the longer you leave it, the more significant the damage. Do not delay, call a professional today.


    Geyser Replacing


    Geysers have a lifespan! Get a plumber to service and replace all brands of geysers and who will replace your geyser with the same size and quality. The most recommended geyser is the 150l Kwikot geyser which has an exceptional warranty


    Clogged Drains.


    Do you have a clogged drain? Clogged drains are a hassle but very common and can be unblocked quickly.


    Your clogged drain could be a result of:


    Embedded plant material

    Ingrowing root systems

    Buildup of waste material

    Small stones

    Plaster products entering the drain




    A blocked drain needs attention urgently because it can cause serious damage to the areas.


    Small Plumbing Repair Work.



    If you have a leaking tap, toilet or another small plumbing problem, don't waste even more money on your water bill! Economical call-out fees even for small repairs.


    Just the finest fittings and fixtures are used from SABS approved well-known products, like Cobra. Broken taps or toilets can be replaced.


    Brand-new installations of Kitchens and Bathrooms

    Installing all new plumbing equipment in your home?


    Complete plumbing systems for houses and industrial properties

    Kitchen sinks, taps, dishwashers

    Electric and Solar Geysers

    Toilets

    Baths, showers and basins

    Water pipes



    Only the finest products such as Cobra, Tivoli, Moen and Kwikot that are of the finest quality as well as economical.


    Detection of Leaks

    Leaks are unforeseeable and can increase your water bill considerably A water leak can be caused by a variety of reasons:


    Tanks

    Water pipes

    Toilets, showers, baths and basins

    Geysers

    Kitchen pipes

    Below ground sewage system and water pipes


    With incredibly advanced electronic leak detection equipment you can locate your leak without even excavating


    If your water bill has been inexplicably rising, it could be because of a well-hidden leak. Contact an accredited plumber to detect and fix the source of the leak.

    Cape Town City - Stellenbosh - Paal - Franschhoek - Durbanville - Belville - Blouburgstrand - Somerset West - Strand - Constantia - Brackenfell - Fish Hoek - Goodwood - Hout Bay - Milnerton - Muizenberg

    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Address
    Office 6, 45, Alexandra St
    7530 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-872502188 www.plumbersnetwork.co.za/plumbers-bellville
