Golden Choice Kitchens &amp; Granite
Kitchen Manufacturers in Thohoyandou
    High Modern Kitchen
    Game Lodge Kitchen & Dining

    Golden Choice Kitchens is a family business which was established over a decade ago.  Headed by a husband and wife, we create and design kitchens empowered by the latest in kitchen and cabinet making design software.

    Services
    • Built In Wardrobes
    • Bathroom Vanities
    • Studdies & Offices
    • Kitchens
    • Shop Fittings
    • Granite/Sigma/Marble
    • PVC Ceilings
    • Garage Doors
    • Wrap Doors
    Service areas
    • Limpopo Province/ Gauteng
    • Thohoyandou
    Address
    7 Thiguvhu Street
    0945 Thohoyandou
    South Africa
    +27-818181770 www.goldenchoice.co.za
