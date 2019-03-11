Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Stacy Steel Works and Renovations pty
General Contractors in Randburg
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • House renovation and alteration, Stacy Steel Works and Renovations pty Stacy Steel Works and Renovations pty Modern style bedroom
    House renovation and alteration, Stacy Steel Works and Renovations pty Stacy Steel Works and Renovations pty Small bedroom
    House renovation and alteration
    Exterior painting and general maintenance at KAS Africa offices, Stacy Steel Works and Renovations pty Stacy Steel Works and Renovations pty
    Exterior painting and general maintenance at KAS Africa offices
    Criterion office renovation, Stacy Steel Works and Renovations pty Stacy Steel Works and Renovations pty Commercial spaces
    Criterion office renovation

    At Stacy Steel Works and Renovations, we’re dedicated to providing quality home/ office schools renovations in Gauteng. Whether you want to extend your home or renovate your bathroom, garage conversion, new building, roofing or general maintenance. Our home renovation specialists in Gauteng can help to bring your vision to life. We offer an extensive range of renovation services, including design and construction to suit your style and budget.


    Dedicated to working closely with our clients, our ultimate goal is to turn your ideas into reality. Our team of experienced home renovation, builders, tillers, painters, plumbers, plasterers, and roofing experts have the necessary knowledge, experience and work ethic to complete any size project in a timely manner. You can rely on us for all your renovation needs, from extensions through to kitchen and bathroom renovations in Gauteng.

    Services
    • Painting
    • Building
    • Roofing
    • Tilling
    • garage conversion
    • Renovation
    • Remodelling
    • general maintenance
    • Water proofing
    • Damp proofing
    • Show all 10 services
    Service areas
    • Pretoria
    • Johannesburg
    • Centurion
    • Midrand
    • Boksburg
    • Roodport
    • Sandton
    • Randburg
    • Johannesburg North
    • Show all 9 service areas
    Address
    8492 Poland Steet
    2188 Randburg
    South Africa
    +27-762823415 www.stacyrenovations.co.za
      Add SEO element