Leapfrog Milnerton Property Sales
Real Estate Agents in Cape Town
Reviews (0)
    • Leapfrog Milnerton Property Sales offers the sale of an expansive range of properties, including everything from compact beachfront studio apartments to secure cluster duplexes in developments near the beach or near regional centres. The vast variety inherent to Milnerton means that the list of possibilities stretches from affordable homes to the very final word in exclusivity. If you're looking to become part of the ‘world in one suburb' then reach out to the experts in property sales. Contact Leapfrog Milnerton office, centrally located at 17 Reidhof, Loxton Rd, Milnerton, Cape Town.

    Services
    milnerton property sales
    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Address
    17 Reidhof, Loxton Rd, Milnerton
    7441 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-215512143 www.leapfrog.co.za/results/branch/956
