HB Plumbing
Plumbers in Cape Town
Services

  • Plumbing Repairs
  • Plumbing Maintenance
  • Leak Detection
  • Blocked Drain Cleaning
  • Bathroom Renovations
  • Kitchen Renovations
  • Drain Cleaning
  • General Plumbing Services
    Reliable Plumber in Durbanville, Brackenfell, Bellville, Parow and Surrounding areas. HB Plumbing has been providing affordable and reliable plumbing services for the past 23 years. They Provide General Plumbing Services which includes. leak detection services, geyser repairs and installation, plumbing maintenance, blocked drain cleaning, plumbing compliance certificate inspections and related services, bathroom renovations and related repairs, kitchen renovations and related repairs, piping installations and repairs, and any other plumbing related service you can think of. They have been providing the highest quality plumbing service in the Northern Suburbs of Cape Town for more then 2 decades. Contact HB Plumbing today!

    Service areas
    • Durbanville
    • Bellville
    • Brackenfell
    • Cape Town
    Address
    9 Lamed Cresant
    7530 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-219870160 hbplumbing.co.za
