Stiltz home lifts are now available for the first time in South Africa – a stylish and compact home lift which provides a simple and easy way of transferring between floors quickly and easily. The Stiltz home elevator has been designed to fit into any home environment and is perfect for homeowners who are either looking for help to get around the home, or looking to ‘future proof’ their property.

Discreet, elegant and economical, our home lifts are an ideal solution for you and your family. The unique dual rail technology means this safe, unobtrusive home elevator can be installed quickly and easily. Contact us now and discover how a Stiltz home lift can start improving your life today.



