Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Stiltz Home Lifts
Other Businesses in Cape Town
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Stiltz home lifts are now available for the first time in South Africa – a stylish and compact home lift which provides a simple and easy way of transferring between floors quickly and easily. The Stiltz home elevator has been designed to fit into any home environment and is perfect for homeowners who are either looking for help to get around the home, or looking to ‘future proof’ their property.

    Discreet, elegant and economical, our home lifts are an ideal solution for you and your family. The unique dual rail technology means this safe, unobtrusive home elevator can be installed quickly and easily. Contact us now and discover how a Stiltz home lift can start improving your life today.


    Services
    • Home lifts
    • home elevators
    • lifts
    • lifts for houses
    Service areas
    Nationwide
    Company awards
    Virgin Fast Track top 100
    Address
    130 Adderley Street
    8001 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-212017281 www.stiltzlifts.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    Stiltz home lifts are now available for the first time in South Africa – a stylish and compact home lift which provides a simple and easy way of transferring between floors quickly and easily. The Stiltz home elevator has been designed to fit into any home environment and is perfect for homeowners who are either looking for help to get around the home, or looking to ‘future proof’ their property.

      Add SEO element