Zohee Designs
Interior Designers & Decorators in Midrand
Reviews (0)
    • Zohee Designs ("ZD") is an e-commerce store providing an extensive and unique range of bespoke furniture, over almost all different decorating styles, as well as 3D wall panels, available on one cyber-platform.

    ﻿Our designers use their unique style, abundant talent, high design sense and flair to provide you, our customers with the most luxurious home accessories that will suit your specific style and needs. All our efforts here at ZD are intended to create a trend in interior designs and decor, not only as a luxury but rather as a lifestyle.

    Services
    Custom Furniture and 3D Wall Panel
    Service areas
    Midrand
    Address
    Boxwood Street
    1687 Midrand
    South Africa
    +27-730874429 www.zoheedesigns.com
