Zawadi
Furniture & Accessories in Knysna
    • Exclusive limited edition canvas print floating frame - The Thunder Boys, Zawadi Zawadi ArtworkPictures & paintings Cotton Grey
    Exclusive limited edition canvas print floating frame - The Thunder Boys
    Exclusive limited edition canvas print floating frame - Black and White, Zawadi Zawadi Living roomAccessories & decoration Cotton
    Exclusive limited edition canvas print floating frame - Black and White
    Exclusive limited edition canvas print floating frame - Focused, Zawadi Zawadi Living roomAccessories & decoration Cotton Grey
    Exclusive limited edition canvas print floating frame - Focused
    Exclusive limited edition canvas print floating frame - Little Big Horn, Zawadi Zawadi ArtworkPictures & paintings Cotton Grey
    Exclusive limited edition canvas print floating frame - Little Big Horn
    Limited Edition framed canvas print - Fynbos Walk, Zawadi Zawadi ArtworkPictures & paintings Cotton Grey
    Limited Edition framed canvas print - Fynbos Walk
    Zebra baby sculpture, Zawadi Zawadi ArtworkSculptures Copper/Bronze/Brass Metallic/Silver
    Zebra baby sculpture
    Show all 9 projects

    Zawadi are leading manufacturers and distributors of decor, homeware, and accessories to the South African market. Established in 1996, Zawadi have developed a reputation for innovative and unique products, offering high quality with value.

    Services
    • Decor
    • Accessories
    • homeware
    • kitchenware
    Service areas
    South Africa and neighbouring countries.
    Company awards
    • Cape Chamber of Commerce member
    • Proudly South African member
    Address
    Units 3 & 4, Storage Park, Meubel Road, Industrial Area
    6571 Knysna
    South Africa
    +27-443823912 www.zawadi.co.za
