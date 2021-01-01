Pretoria east Generator maintenance ,Silverlakes Generator repairs, Generator repairs in Olympus, Lynnwood generator installation ,Waterkloof Generator maintenance , Moreleta park Generator

Finding a generator servicing expert you can rely on is essential, as unexpected generator failure or breakdown causes serious problems – it could end your party early or stop you from finishing your work for the day. We fully understand how serious this can be, so you can trust in Patrol Ltd ’s generator maintenance team to keep your generator in peak condition. If you do end up needing generator repairs we can also help there, as we provide fixes for all kinds of generators at reasonable prices and with our exceptional customer service.





Onsite Generator Repairs and Maintenance

The team at Patrol generator Ltd can carry out onsite servicing and repair on your generator if this is the most convenient option for you. Mobile load bank testing ensures that your generator will be 100% reliable when you need it most.

We carry out full load bank testing so you can be assured that your generator will be able to cope with demand for power and heavy loads.









Our generator maintenance services include:





• Refueling, fuel tank fitting, Load bank testing.

• Auto start/stop controls.

• Generator controllers

• Bespoke exhaust & air duct systems.

• Complete generator re-builds and overhauls.





Do not hesitate to contact Brandon 0723328082