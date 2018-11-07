THE SECURITY MECCA RICHARDS BAY

Security Systems

Based on the main road of Richards Bay CBD, The Security Mecca store is close to all major areas around Zululand. We carry stock of all the major brands and spare parts. Visit us today and talk to Vivian or one of our friendly staff who will help you pick the right product.

We have a team of sub-contractors that have the experience, ready to help you install your security systems.





CCTV, Monitoring, Access Control Systems

We offer high resolution CCTV cameras with added features such as night vision.

Full Range of Electric Fencing Products

We stock everything you need to install your electric fence DIY or we can do it for you.

Gate motors and Garage Door Automation

We are agents for Centurion Gate motors and Garage door automation.

Full Range of Alarms and Security Products

If there is anything else you need for your home security come see us and we will get it for you.





Visit Security Mecca

Shop 1, Hotline Centre, 41 Bullion Boulevard

Richards Bay 3900

vivian@secmecrb.co.za

035 789 4157



