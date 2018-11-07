Your browser is out-of-date.

The Security Mecca Richards Bay
Blacksmith in Richards Bay
    The Security Mecca Richards Bay

    THE SECURITY MECCA RICHARDS BAY

    Security Systems

    Based on the main road of Richards Bay CBD, The Security Mecca store is close to all major areas around Zululand. We carry stock of all the major brands and spare parts. Visit us today and talk to Vivian or one of our friendly staff who will help you pick the right product. 

    We have a team of sub-contractors that have the experience, ready to help you install your security systems. Get your free quote.


    CCTV, Monitoring, Access Control Systems

    We offer high resolution CCTV cameras with added features such as night vision. 

    Full Range of Electric Fencing Products

    We stock everything you need to install your electric fence DIY or we can do it for you. 

    Gate motors and Garage Door Automation

    We are agents for Centurion Gate motors and Garage door automation. 

    Full Range of Alarms and Security Products

    If there is anything else you need for your home security come see us and we will get it for you. 


    Visit Security Mecca

    Shop 1, Hotline Centre, 41 Bullion Boulevard

    Richards Bay 3900

    vivian@secmecrb.co.za

    035 789 4157


    Service areas
    Richards Bay
    Address
    Shop 1, Hotline Centre, 41 Bullion Boulevard
    3900 Richards Bay
    South Africa
    +27-357894157 secmecrb.co.za
