Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
lesley removals
Rubbish Removal in Midrand
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • No matter what condition your project is in, Lesley Removals gives our Commercial & Residential customer a complete blank slate for their property. Fair pricing and quick service are just few of many reasons why our demolition and rubble removal services are so popular. We Get the job done quicker with our highly reviewed services!

    Services
    • rubble removal
    • rubbish removal
    • waste removal
    • garden refuse
    • demolition
    • Renovation
    • Construction
    Service areas
    • Midrand
    • Sandton
    • Randburg and Roodepoort
    Company awards
    5
    Address
    412 mosina st
    1685 Midrand
    South Africa
    +27-793607970 lesleyrubbleremovals.co.za
      Add SEO element