Somerset West Kitchen Designers and Renovators
Kitchen & Bathroom Fittings in Cape Town
    • Somerset West Kitchen Designers and Renovators is a kitchen design and renovation company. We offer turnkey solutions for brand new designer kitchens and kitchen renovations alike. Our custom built-in kitchen cupboards and countertops ensure that you get the kitchen of your dreams. We have offices in Brackenfell and a showroom in Tygervally, Durbanville.  In need of inspiration? Visit our website and view our gallery of Farmstyle kitchens, cottage kitchens, contemporary kitchens and modern kitchens. Contact us for today for the perfect kitchen design for your home.


    Services
    • Kitchen design
    • kitchen renovation
    • kitchen cupboards
    • built-in cupboards
    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Address
    Platinum Park, 40 Taurus Road, Brackenfell
    7560 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-219759311 www.kitchmeup.co.za/kitchen-designers-somerset-west
