Parow Leak Detection
Plumbers in Cape Town
Services

  • leak detection service
  • affordable leak detection service
    • Parow Leak Detection offers a professional and affordable leak detection service. We are based in the Northern Suburbs of Cape Town and render our professional services to the greater Western Cape area.

        - We have a thorough knowledge of leak detection

        - Top-notch equipment to accurately determine the origin of burst or leaking pipes

        - Qualified staff with a professional attitude

        - Complete one-stop solution – We can fix the leaks we detect

        - No job is too big or too small

    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Address
    Unit 4, Platinum Park, 40 Taurus Road, Brackenfell
    7530 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-212005887 www.coreleakdetection.co.za/leak-detection-parow
