Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
PG Aluminium JHB
Doors in Johannesburg
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • “Greater Kruger” Njala Lodge Treehouse, PG Aluminium JHB PG Aluminium JHB Commercial spaces Aluminium/Zinc
    “Greater Kruger” Njala Lodge Treehouse, PG Aluminium JHB PG Aluminium JHB Commercial spaces Aluminium/Zinc
    “Greater Kruger” Njala Lodge Treehouse, PG Aluminium JHB PG Aluminium JHB Commercial spaces Aluminium/Zinc
    +6
    “Greater Kruger” Njala Lodge Treehouse
    “Steyn City” Stand 104 privacy louvres, PG Aluminium JHB PG Aluminium JHB Commercial spaces Aluminium/Zinc
    “Steyn City” Stand 104 privacy louvres, PG Aluminium JHB PG Aluminium JHB Commercial spaces Aluminium/Zinc
    “Steyn City” Stand 104 privacy louvres
    “The Retreat at Ngorongoro” Tourist Lodge , PG Aluminium JHB PG Aluminium JHB Commercial spaces Aluminium/Zinc
    “The Retreat at Ngorongoro” Tourist Lodge , PG Aluminium JHB PG Aluminium JHB Commercial spaces Aluminium/Zinc
    “The Retreat at Ngorongoro” Tourist Lodge , PG Aluminium JHB PG Aluminium JHB Commercial spaces Aluminium/Zinc
    +1
    “The Retreat at Ngorongoro” Tourist Lodge

    We offer high quality, custom-sized aluminium doors and aluminium windows to local and export clients.

    • We provide competitive pricing, honest lead times, great support and peace of mind.
    • Buy direct from the factory and engage one of our installer partners for your on-site work
    • We focus 100% on manufacturing so that our installer partners can focus 100% on their clients


    Standard product sizes can be purchased online directly from our website.

    https://pgaluminium-jhb.com/shop


    Services
    • Aluminium Doors
    • Aluminium Windows
    • Shop Fronts
    • Commercial Aluminium Projects
    Service areas
    Gauteng and Johannesburg
    Address
    83 Fabriek Street, Strijdom Park, Randburg
    2123 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-110279000 pgaluminium-jhb.com
    Legal disclosure

    We offer high quality, custom-sized aluminium doors and aluminium windows to local and export clients.

    • We provide competitive pricing, honest lead times, great support and peace of mind.
    • Buy direct from the factory and engage one of our installer partners for your on-site work
    • We focus 100% on manufacturing so that our installer partners can focus 100% on their clients


    Standard product sizes can be purchased online directly from our website.

    https://pgaluminium-jhb.com/shop


      Add SEO element