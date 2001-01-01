Your browser is out-of-date.

ELAND MARIMA CONSTRUTION
Building Supplies in Johannesburg
    The founders of ELANDMARIMA (Pty) Ltd, AARON MARIMA and MOSES MARIMA, have been involved in the construction industry for many years, albeit under the banner of previous companies prominent in the industry. Together they have more than 40 years’ experience in projects to the value of R 300, 000, 000.

    Service areas
    JOHANNESBURG
    Company awards
    We are a proudly South African construction company committed to quality
    Address
    12 DUTH STREET
    2001 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-625194360 elandmarima-construction-company.business.site
    Legal disclosure

