nZviMbo AEC
Architects in Johannesburg
    • We have over 15 years of applying the principles of
    prefabrication & modular design to projects across industry sectors,

    delivering inventive solutions to both the spatial and functional or

    operational needs of clients.














    Services
    • Architectural Design
    • Architectural & Interior Design Urban
    • City & Town Planning
    • Mass Transit Infrastructure
    • Agile
    • Responsive Project Management & Digital Transformation
    Service areas
    • Affordable Housing
    • Residential Estate Development
    • Hotels & Hospitality
    • Hospitals & Medical Facilities
    • Johannesburg
    Address
    9th Floor, Atrium on 5th, Sandton City
    2196 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-652152196 www.nzvimbo.com
