Wire-Wire Construction (PTY) LTD is a private company

registered in 2017. The company is owned by Salani

Ndlovu who possess long experience in building

construction, bricklaying, plastering, tiling,

painting and supervision in construction site. The

company is based in Cape Town and operates

nationally. At Wire-Wire Construction (PTY) LTD,

we pride ourselves in working cooperatively with

engineers, architects and all personnel within the

construction site. We are hard workers and always

willing to learn in order to produce beautiful

buildings keeping in mind Client requirements. The main

goal of Wire-Wire Construction (PTY) LTD is to expand and

grow nationally through collaborating with major industry leaders, satisfying

Clients’ requirements and delivering projects in time. Salani Ndlovu is the

Director of the company and is responsible for overall company operations and

decision making.