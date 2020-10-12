Your browser is out-of-date.

    Wire-Wire Construction (PTY) LTD is a private company 

    registered in 2017. The company is owned by Salani 

    Ndlovu who possess long experience in building 

    construction, bricklaying, plastering, tiling, 

    painting and supervision in construction site. The 

    company is based in Cape Town and operates 

    nationally. At Wire-Wire Construction (PTY) LTD, 

    we pride ourselves in working cooperatively with 

    engineers, architects and all personnel within the 

    construction site. We are hard workers and always 

    willing to learn in order to produce beautiful 

    buildings keeping in mind Client requirements. The main 

    goal of Wire-Wire Construction (PTY) LTD is to expand and 

    grow nationally through collaborating with major industry leaders, satisfying 

    Clients’ requirements and delivering projects in time. Salani Ndlovu is the 

    Director of the company and is responsible for overall company operations and 

    decision making.

    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Address
    7140 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-607821429 www.wire-wire-construction.co.za
