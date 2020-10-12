Wire-Wire Construction (PTY) LTD is a private company
registered in 2017. The company is owned by Salani
Ndlovu who possess long experience in building
construction, bricklaying, plastering, tiling,
painting and supervision in construction site. The
company is based in Cape Town and operates
nationally. At Wire-Wire Construction (PTY) LTD,
we pride ourselves in working cooperatively with
engineers, architects and all personnel within the
construction site. We are hard workers and always
willing to learn in order to produce beautiful
buildings keeping in mind Client requirements. The main
goal of Wire-Wire Construction (PTY) LTD is to expand and
grow nationally through collaborating with major industry leaders, satisfying
Clients’ requirements and delivering projects in time. Salani Ndlovu is the
Director of the company and is responsible for overall company operations and
decision making.
- Service areas
- Cape Town
- Address
-
7140 Cape Town
South Africa
+27-607821429 www.wire-wire-construction.co.za