Kempton Park Plumbing provides Household Plumbing Services, which includes Plumbing Installations. Plumbing Repairs. Plumbing Upgrades. And Plumbing Maintenance. We provide these services to all types of homes. From houses to flats. Cottages. Town House Complexes. Duplexes and many other residential structures. We provide four main plumbing service categories, which are General Plumbing. Drain Cleaning. Water Leak Detection. And Electric Geysers.