Diphuti Engineering Consulting
Home Builders in Polokwane
Reviews
    • Diphuti Engineering and Consulting (Pty) Ltd is an emerging Civil engineering and consulting company with 100% historically disadvantaged individuals shareholding based in Gauteng and Limpopo Province.

    The company has been registered in terms of section 14 of the Companies Act, 2008 and regulation 14 of the companies Regulations, 2011.

    Our Vision:

    To  be

     the  best  and  trusted

     name  in

     the

     provision

     of

     quality  engineering  and

     consulting  in  the Republic  of  South  Africa. The  main  focus  is  on  expanding  the company  to  grow  from  its  own strength  to

     reach  all  corners  of  the  country. The company  is

     committed  to  black  economic  empowerment  principles  through training and skills  transfer.



    Services
    GENERAL BUILDING Building of houses. Maintenance and Renovations of Buildings. Painting and repairs.
    Service areas
    Limpopo and Polokwane
    Address
    13 Boshoff Street Flora Park 0699 Polokwane
    0699 Polokwane
    South Africa
    +27-152920238 www.diphutiengineering.co.za
    Routine Road Maintenance on National Roads | Upgrading & Rehabilitation of Roads | Construction of New Roads | Bulk Water & Sewer Services | Water & Waste Water Treatment | Municipal Infrastructure [ Water, Sewer, Roads & Stormwater | Coaching, Mentoring & Guidance of Sub-Contractors on site.

