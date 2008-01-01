Diphuti Engineering and Consulting (Pty) Ltd is an emerging Civil engineering and consulting company with 100% historically disadvantaged individuals shareholding based in Gauteng and Limpopo Province.
The company has been registered in terms of section 14 of the Companies Act, 2008 and regulation 14 of the companies Regulations, 2011.
Our Vision:
To be
the best and trusted
name in
the
provision
of
quality engineering and
consulting in the Republic of South Africa. The main focus is on expanding the company to grow from its own strength to
reach all corners of the country. The company is
committed to black economic empowerment principles through training and skills transfer.
- Services
- GENERAL BUILDING Building of houses. Maintenance and Renovations of Buildings. Painting and repairs.
- Service areas
- Limpopo and Polokwane
- Address
-
13 Boshoff Street Flora Park 0699 Polokwane
South Africa
+27-152920238 www.diphutiengineering.co.za
Routine Road Maintenance on National Roads | Upgrading & Rehabilitation of Roads | Construction of New Roads | Bulk Water & Sewer Services | Water & Waste Water Treatment | Municipal Infrastructure [ Water, Sewer, Roads & Stormwater | Coaching, Mentoring & Guidance of Sub-Contractors on site.