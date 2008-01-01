Diphuti Engineering and Consulting (Pty) Ltd is an emerging Civil engineering and consulting company with 100% historically disadvantaged individuals shareholding based in Gauteng and Limpopo Province.

The company has been registered in terms of section 14 of the Companies Act, 2008 and regulation 14 of the companies Regulations, 2011.

Our Vision:

To be

the best and trusted

name in

the

provision

of

quality engineering and

consulting in the Republic of South Africa. The main focus is on expanding the company to grow from its own strength to

reach all corners of the country. The company is

committed to black economic empowerment principles through training and skills transfer.







