At Titanshift, we have the experience and the capacity to handle your construction entire project from start to finish – this includes planning, design, construction plans, budgeting, and construction. The advantages of this approach is that all partners and stakeholders get to work together as a team – from the concept phase to completion of building your home. Our method results in a more robust, efficient project plan, effective quality control, more accurate and budget-driven estimates, and tighter project schedules. Our services include: Building and Renovations, Electrical, Painting, Paving, Roofing, Fencing Solar Energy, Nutec Homes.



