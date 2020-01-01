We are company that can suit your needs with client integrity and performance. Client needs is our top priority as we always place you the client at the front of business.

Whether you are looking for an Architect or full Turnkey solution we can provide you with quality above industry standards services and deliver a project you can be proud of and leave you looking for more.

We are a Johannesburg based practice but deliver projects throughout the country.

We do work through all 6 work stages:

Stage 1: Inception

Stage 2: Concept and Viability

Stage 3: Design Development

Stage 4.1: Council & Local Authority Submission

Stage 4.2: Tender Documentation

Stage 5: Construction

Stage 6: Close-out

Welcome to GD Studio, to provide exceptional professional services through applying our wealth of experience and knowledge with modern sustainable solutions to every client requirement in a small business comfort but large business ethos.