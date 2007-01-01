Your browser is out-of-date.

Best Kitchens
Kitchen & Bathroom Fittings in Boksburg
    We have been transforming kitchens since 2007, new or existing Ones, Simple, Elegant, Sophisticated and luxury you name them.


    We are trusted by Property developers and home owners, because of our high quality work, done on time and within budget. 


    Best kitchens have gained valuable experience in the past 13 years in the industry, they learned what works and what doesn’t.


    Just a team of highly skilled and creatives, interior designers, Project managers and kitchen installers and tradesmen, coming together with the sole purpose of creating beautiful and functional kitchens.


    Our mission is to build kitchens that suit not only your budget, but also, the one that meet your lifestyle. Our design team work together with you to transform your dream in to reality, they will guide through the whole process from the design stage all the way through to the end


    Services
    • KitchenDesign
    • Kitchen cupboards
    • Kitchen units
    • Modern kitchen design
    • Kitchen cabinets
    Service areas
    Boksburg
    Address
    16052 Ujejane Street EX 16 Vosloorus
    1475 Boksburg
    South Africa
    +27-815519894 www.bestkitchens.co.za
