Multi Level Construction is a full service small to medium size construction and project management company specializing in kitchen design, kitchen renovations, kitchen remodeling projects, floating entertainment units, bathroom vanity manufacturer and installation .
- Services
- Kitchen Renovations
- floating entertainment units
- bathroom vanity installation
- Built in Cupboards
- vinyl flooring installation
- Service areas
- Durbanville
- bellville
- northern suburbs
- welgemoed
- plattekloof
- cape town
- stellenbosch
- Address
-
44 commodore road bayview
7798 Cape Town
South Africa
+27-813047969