Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Multi Level Construction
Cabinets & Cabinetry in Cape Town
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Multi Level Construction is a full service small to medium size construction and project management company specializing in kitchen design, kitchen renovations, kitchen remodeling projects, floating entertainment units, bathroom vanity manufacturer and installation .

    Services
    • Kitchen Renovations
    • floating entertainment units
    • bathroom vanity installation
    • Built in Cupboards
    • vinyl flooring installation
    Service areas
    • Durbanville
    • bellville
    • northern suburbs
    • welgemoed
    • plattekloof
    • cape town
    • stellenbosch
    Address
    44 commodore road bayview
    7798 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-813047969
      Add SEO element