Faerie glen electricians,Waterkloof emergency electricians,Brooklyn geyser repair electricians,Mooikloof electricians ,Boardwalk electricians,Silverlakes electricians
First electricians are pride ourselves in particular on our ability to offer a fast, effective no call-out , responding to nearly all emergency callouts within the hour.
We can also offer comprehensive and professional
for shops, hotels, public houses, and other business premises. With our expert Domestic and commercial electricians range of skills we have the knowledge to deal with all electrical problem with no hassle . From office lighting to socket installations for computers we offer a service that is reliable, safe, and honestly priced. Get in touch with us today for a free quote!
Partial services offered
Assessment of the electrical safety of your wiring
Fuse board and consumer unit replacements and upgrades
Kitchen and bathroom electrical installations
Security lighting
Fault finding
Rewires
Testing inspection
Alarms
Outside light and sockets
New light and sockets
Cooker connections
Showers
Extractor fans
Generator installation and Backup ups
electric fence installation and repairs
3 phase installation/maintenance
Do not hesitate Contact Osward 0725971230
- Service areas
- Faerie glen electricians
- Waterkloof emergency electricians
- Brooklyn geyser repair electricians
- Mooikloof electricians
- Boardwalk electricians
- Company awards
- Pick n pay renovations
- Address
-
413 Boardwalk boulevard
0081 Tshware, South Africa
South Africa
+27-725971230 patrolelectricians.website2.me
