We are a family-run and managed Business, with having being in the sleep industry (Les Maxwell at Ex Bedroom Basics in Cape Town) for 21 years, with the recent opening of Vanilla Haus, we now offer more to our existing and new clientele, all the very best in Sleep Products, from Top Brands in Base Sets and Mattresses to Linen.
We control full logistics from Delivery to Set-up. In addition we offer manufacturing of Bespoke Bedroom furniture and Re Upholstery of existing. (Residential and Hospitality)
While providing excellent customer service with a smile, we pride ourselves on delivering excellent customer service with hands on approach in every project.
Top Brands in Base Sets and Mattresses at the Best price
Expert Advice in Sleep.
- Services
- Suppliers of Top Brands in Sleep—Manufacturers of Bespoke Bedroom Furniture—Re Upholstery
- Service areas
- Cape Town and South Africa
- Address
-
Table View
7441 Cape Town, South Africa
South Africa
+27-676233449 www.vanhaus.co.za