Vanilla Haus (Pty) Ltd
Furniture & Accessories in Cape Town, South Africa
    Clara Anna Fontein Lifestyle Estate
    V & A Waterfront Marina
    Vanilla Haus

    We are a family-run and managed Business, with having being in the sleep industry (Les Maxwell at Ex Bedroom Basics in Cape Town) for 21 years, with the recent opening of Vanilla Haus, we now offer more to our existing and new clientele, all the very best in Sleep Products, from Top Brands in Base Sets and Mattresses to Linen.

    We control full logistics from Delivery to Set-up. In addition we offer manufacturing of Bespoke Bedroom furniture and Re Upholstery of existing. (Residential and Hospitality)

    While providing excellent customer service with a smile, we pride ourselves on delivering excellent customer service with hands on approach in every project.


    Top Brands in Base Sets and Mattresses at the Best price

    Expert Advice in Sleep.

    Services
    Suppliers of Top Brands in Sleep—Manufacturers of Bespoke Bedroom Furniture—Re Upholstery
    Service areas
    Cape Town and South Africa
    Address
    Table View
    7441 Cape Town, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-676233449 www.vanhaus.co.za
