Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
CRYSTAL HILLS CONSTRUCTION
Home Builders in Johannesburg, South Africa
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Crystal Hills Construction PTY (LTD) is a building and construction company whose prime business is building, renovations, alterations and general contractor. The company offers a superior craftsmanship to every project it handles. Crystal Hills Construction works well and as a team with qualified civil engineers and architects in completion of every project. At Crystal Hills Construction, we consider safety, quality, responsibility and style as our main values in conducting our business.

    Services
    • Building Construction
    • Renovations
    • Extensions
    • Landscaping
    • General Contractor
    • Tiling
    Service areas
    Johannesburg and South Africa
    Address
    35 Koster Street, Booysens
    2091 Johannesburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-783879246 www.crystalhillsconstruction.co.za
      Add SEO element