Crystal Hills Construction PTY (LTD) is a building and construction company whose prime business is building, renovations, alterations and general contractor. The company offers a superior craftsmanship to every project it handles. Crystal Hills Construction works well and as a team with qualified civil engineers and architects in completion of every project. At Crystal Hills Construction, we consider safety, quality, responsibility and style as our main values in conducting our business.
- Services
- Building Construction
- Renovations
- Extensions
- Landscaping
- General Contractor
- Tiling
- Service areas
- Johannesburg and South Africa
- Address
-
35 Koster Street, Booysens
2091 Johannesburg, South Africa
South Africa
+27-783879246 www.crystalhillsconstruction.co.za