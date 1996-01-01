Bay Kitchens are a Western Cape based company who have been in the kitchen & cabinetry industry since 1996. We specialize in kitchen renovations, built-in cupboards, bathroom remodeling and bespoke cabinetry.





Kitchen design and cabinetry is our passion, that’s why we pride ourselves in taking the building and renovation journey with our clients. Every step of the way, our consultants will walk you through the whole process from the design stage all the way through to fitting and handover. All whilst liaising with electricians, plumbers and builders throughout the process.