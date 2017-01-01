Laurel Crown Designs has one goal: to create a space that reflects each individual client’s personality, style, and brand.
Our team is committed to understand and interpret the client’s vision and transform it into a physical space that reflects their needs without compromising on design quality.
Our mission is to develop interiors spaces that are innovative, unique, functional and comfortable.
First and foremost, we do not simply want to design a house; we want to design a home.
- Services
- Turn-key Interior Design
- Design Development
- Technical Drafting
- 3D Visual Design
- Procurement of hard and soft finishes
- Site Supervision
- Service areas
- South Africa
- Johannesburg, South Africa
- Address
-
19 Willowvale Road
2194 Johannesburg, South Africa
South Africa
+27-736185581 www.lcdesigns.co.za