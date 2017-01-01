Your browser is out-of-date.

Laurel Crown Designs
Interior Designers & Decorators in Johannesburg, South Africa
Projects

    • Roodepoort, Laurel Crown Designs Laurel Crown Designs Kitchen Red
    Roodepoort, Laurel Crown Designs Laurel Crown Designs Minimal style Bathroom
    Roodepoort, Laurel Crown Designs Laurel Crown Designs Minimal style Bathroom
    +1
    Roodepoort
    Tzaneen, Laurel Crown Designs Laurel Crown Designs Modern style bedroom Red
    Tzaneen, Laurel Crown Designs Laurel Crown Designs Modern kitchen
    Tzaneen, Laurel Crown Designs Laurel Crown Designs Modern kitchen
    +2
    Tzaneen

    Laurel Crown Designs has one goal: to create a space that reflects each individual client’s personality, style, and brand.


    Our team is committed to understand and interpret the client’s vision and transform it into a physical space that reflects their needs without compromising on design quality.


    Our mission is to develop interiors spaces that are innovative, unique, functional and comfortable.


    First and foremost, we do not simply want to design a house; we want to design a home. 

    Services
    • Turn-key Interior Design
    • Design Development
    • Technical Drafting
    • 3D Visual Design
    • Procurement of hard and soft finishes
    • Site Supervision
    Service areas
    • South Africa
    • Johannesburg, South Africa
    Address
    19 Willowvale Road
    2194 Johannesburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-736185581 www.lcdesigns.co.za
