Walt Landscape Architects
Landscape Architects in Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa
Projects

    Residential Site Development Plan
    Residential Site Development Plan
    Othandweni Family Care Centre Playground

    Walt Landscape Architects is a landscape architectural company based in Johannesburg, Gauteng. We provide the full scope of landscape architectural services for projects of any size.

    The social experience of spaces is one of our biggest design informants and we strive to create spaces that contribute to the enjoyment and stewardship of the outdoors.

    We focus on playgrounds, public parks, corporate work and residential homes.


    Services
    • Landscape architects
    • landscape site development plans
    • playground design
    • compliance with SANS 51176 inspections
    • residential garden design
    • corporate landscape architecture
    • public park design
    Service areas
    • Gauteng and surrounds
    • Johannesburg
    • Gauteng
    • South Africa
    Address
    1709 Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-792447745 waltlandscapearchitects.com
