GRACE PROJECTZ CONSTRUCTION
General Contractors in Mthatha, South Africa
Projects

    We are here to help you in your construction and related projects.GRACE PROJECTZ is artisan(s) run. We guarantee experience, expertise and craftsmanship.Engage us in *TILING* *PLUMBING* *PAINTING* *RENOVATIONS* *RESIDENTIAL* *COMMERCIAL* *INDUSTRIAL* And any kind of PROJECT you have in mind. We are here to serve you.

    Services
    RENOVATIONS, GENERAL BUILDING, and PAINTING
    Service areas
    Mthatha and South Africa
    Address
    FINCH STREET SOUTHERNWOOD
    5100 Mthatha, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-846279985 www.graceprojectz.co.za
