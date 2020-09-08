Our Mission





Our mission is to address the needs of our clients through the employment of our expertise in the development planning and design, improvement, construction and rehabilitation of the living environment of communities throughout South Africa.





Our Vision





Premium Builders Construction Pty Ltd aims to be the contractor of choice in the construction industry throughout South Africa. This will be achieved through a solid commitment to safe, timeous, high quality, innovative and cost effective construction. Premium Builders Construction Pty Ltd subscribes to the following key mission and values that shape its strategy and operations:





Our Values





1)To operate as a multi-disciplinary company in the construction economies of South Africa.

2)To focus on continuous and sustainable top and bottom line growth.

3)To create a desirable place of work, being a natural home for creativity and enthusiasm, within a safe working environment.

4)Honesty and integrity

5)Open and transparent communication with our clients and workers

6)Safety and Development of people

7)Professionalism and quality