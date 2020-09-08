Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Premium Builders Construction Pty Ltd
General Contractors in Pretoria
Overview 0Projects (0) 2Ideabooks (2)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Premium Builders Construction Pty Ltd
    Premium Builders Construction Pty Ltd
    Premium Builders Construction Pty Ltd
    +11
    Click to complete

    Our Mission


    Our mission is to address the needs of our clients through the employment of our expertise in the development planning and design, improvement, construction and rehabilitation of the living environment of communities throughout South Africa.


     Our Vision


    Premium Builders Construction Pty Ltd aims to be the contractor of choice in the construction industry throughout South Africa. This will be achieved through a solid commitment to safe, timeous, high quality, innovative and cost effective construction. Premium Builders Construction Pty Ltd subscribes to the following key mission and values that shape its strategy and operations:


    Our Values


    1)To operate as a multi-disciplinary company in the construction economies of South Africa.

    2)To focus on continuous and sustainable top and bottom line growth.

    3)To create a desirable place of work, being a natural home for creativity and enthusiasm, within a safe working environment.

    4)Honesty and integrity

    5)Open and transparent communication with our clients and workers

    6)Safety and Development of people

    7)Professionalism and quality

    Services
    • Roofing
    • building
    • renovations
    • paving
    • ceiling
    • partitioning
    • door fitting
    • ceiling installation
    • cupboards building and installation
    • Plumbing
    • Show all 10 services
    Service areas
    Gauteng, South Africa, and Pretoria
    Address
    296 Pretorius Street
    0002 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-820653102 www.premiumbuildersco.co.za
      Add SEO element