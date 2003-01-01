Creative, dynamic and personable, we really understand what clients are looking for. Our designs represent the story of your life.





The Team

The firm is run by Philippa Frowein and Glyn Jackson. Both architects started at the "Big 5" firms in South Africa, gaining valuable experience in design and technical detailing.





Previous Experience

After completing his studies at the University of Johannesburg (Wits Tech) in 2003, Glyn ventured off to London to see the world and develop his career, where he worked on large retail, commercial and aviation related architecture at both Broadway Malyan and Pascall + Watson. Since returning to South Africa in 2008, Glyn has worked at Osmond Lange Architects and LYT Architecture where he has further honed his aviation and commercial skills. While at LYT, Glyn was the lead architect for the PWC Tower, St Helena International Airport and Fireblade Aviation. He moved to Empowered Spaces Architects to head up the new Deloittes Headquarters before starting SuP with Philippa.





Philippa graduated from Wits Architecture School in 2011. In 2010, she started working at 26’10 South Architects, gaining valuable experience in multiple residential projects. She moved to LYT Architecture in January 2013, where she worked on the designs for over 25 hotels and residential projects. She was the lead architect for the Sun City Vacation Club upgrades in 2014, The Meropa Hotel in Polokwane (2017) and the prestigious Time Square hotel in Menlyn (2018). In 2018, she moved to Empowered Spaces Architects to head up the new Focus Rooms Conferencing facility, before starting SuP Architecture with Glyn.





Services

Architecture - We provide full architectural services to create bespoke designs for homes as well as signature commercial spaces. We do the designs for new builds, alterations and additions, space planning and tenant white boxing. We are also in partnership with a construction company and we are able to provide a turn-key service.