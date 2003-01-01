Your browser is out-of-date.

SuP Architecture
Architects in Johannesburg, South Africa
Reviews (2)
Projects

    • Delmas Chicken Farm, SuP Architecture SuP Architecture Commercial spaces Aluminium/Zinc White
    Delmas Chicken Farm, SuP Architecture SuP Architecture Commercial spaces Aluminium/Zinc White
    Delmas Chicken Farm, SuP Architecture SuP Architecture Commercial spaces Aluminium/Zinc White
    Delmas Chicken Farm
    Lonehill Residence, SuP Architecture SuP Architecture Modern houses Bricks Beige
    Lonehill Residence, SuP Architecture SuP Architecture Patios Wood White
    Lonehill Residence, SuP Architecture SuP Architecture Small houses Bricks White
    Lonehill Residence
    Sandton Bar, SuP Architecture SuP Architecture Commercial spaces Aluminium/Zinc Metallic/Silver
    Sandton Bar, SuP Architecture SuP Architecture Commercial spaces Aluminium/Zinc Metallic/Silver
    Sandton Bar, SuP Architecture SuP Architecture Commercial spaces Aluminium/Zinc Metallic/Silver
    Sandton Bar
    Container Coffee Shop, SuP Architecture SuP Architecture Commercial spaces Metal Black
    Container Coffee Shop, SuP Architecture SuP Architecture Commercial spaces Metal Black
    Container Coffee Shop, SuP Architecture SuP Architecture Commercial spaces Iron/Steel Black
    Container Coffee Shop
    Bush House, SuP Architecture SuP Architecture Commercial spaces Bricks Beige
    Bush House, SuP Architecture SuP Architecture Commercial spaces Iron/Steel Beige
    Bush House, SuP Architecture SuP Architecture Commercial spaces Wood Beige
    Bush House
    Barn House, SuP Architecture SuP Architecture Country style house Metal Black
    Barn House, SuP Architecture SuP Architecture Patios Metal Amber/Gold
    Barn House, SuP Architecture SuP Architecture Modern living room Bricks White
    Barn House
    Creative, dynamic and personable, we really understand what clients are looking for. Our designs represent the story of your life.


    The Team

    The firm is run by Philippa Frowein and Glyn Jackson. Both architects started at the "Big 5" firms in South Africa, gaining valuable experience in design and technical detailing.


    Previous Experience

    After completing his studies at the University of Johannesburg (Wits Tech) in 2003, Glyn ventured off to London to see the world and develop his career, where he worked on large retail, commercial and aviation related architecture at both Broadway Malyan and Pascall + Watson. Since returning to South Africa in 2008, Glyn has worked at Osmond Lange Architects and LYT Architecture where he has further honed his aviation and commercial skills. While at LYT, Glyn was the lead architect for the PWC Tower, St Helena International Airport and Fireblade Aviation. He moved to Empowered Spaces Architects to head up the new Deloittes Headquarters before starting SuP with Philippa.


    Philippa graduated from Wits Architecture School in 2011. In 2010, she started working at 26’10 South Architects, gaining valuable experience in multiple residential projects. She moved to LYT Architecture in January 2013, where she worked on the designs for over 25 hotels and residential projects. She was the lead architect for the Sun City Vacation Club upgrades in 2014, The Meropa Hotel in Polokwane (2017) and the prestigious Time Square hotel in Menlyn (2018). In 2018, she moved to Empowered Spaces Architects to head up the new Focus Rooms Conferencing facility, before starting SuP Architecture with Glyn.


    Services

    Architecture - We provide full architectural services to create bespoke designs for homes as well as signature commercial spaces. We do the designs for new builds, alterations and additions, space planning and tenant white boxing. We are also in partnership with a construction company and we are able to provide a turn-key service.

    Services
    Architecture, Interior Design, and Space Planning
    Service areas
    Gauteng area
    Address
    212 The Kanyin, Leeuwkop Road
    2157 Johannesburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-741722914 suparch.co.za/index.html

    Reviews

    damienandmeghanshow
    Professional, on time, artistic and affordable! 
    over 1 year ago
    Project date: August 2020
    claudiface
    Fantastic!!
    over 1 year ago
    Project date: September 2020
