Remake Tile &amp; Decor
Tile, Stone & Worktops in Johannesburg, South Africa
    • Remake Tile & Decor is a boutique tile gallery in Craighall Park. We specialize in the procurement of porcelain floor & wall products. Our value added products are sanitary ware, fabrics, bespoke decor accessories as well as our personalized consulting services to ensure that the requirements of each client are met. We offer site consultations at no charge to ensure that the selections made at our showroom meet the requirements of the space.

    Services
    Procurement and Site Consultation
    Service areas
    Johannesburg and South Africa
    Address
    345 Jan Smuts Ave, The Colony Shopping Centre, Shop 10A Level 1
    2193 Johannesburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-110275718 www.remake.co.za
