Remake Tile & Decor is a boutique tile gallery in Craighall Park. We specialize in the procurement of porcelain floor & wall products. Our value added products are sanitary ware, fabrics, bespoke decor accessories as well as our personalized consulting services to ensure that the requirements of each client are met. We offer site consultations at no charge to ensure that the selections made at our showroom meet the requirements of the space.
- Services
- Procurement and Site Consultation
- Service areas
- Johannesburg and South Africa
- Address
-
345 Jan Smuts Ave, The Colony Shopping Centre, Shop 10A Level 1
2193 Johannesburg, South Africa
South Africa
+27-110275718 www.remake.co.za