Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Lumbela Contractors (PTY) LTD
General Contractors in Rustenburg, South Africa
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Lumbela Contractors (PTY) LTD, Lumbela Contractors (PTY) LTD Lumbela Contractors (PTY) LTD
    Lumbela Contractors (PTY) LTD

    As a professional maintenance services provider we are able to attend to all your maintenance needs, from floor to ceiling we do it all both on a commercial and residential level. Our list of services include Painting, Roofing, Plumbing, Electrical Installations, Home Improvements, Wood Repairs, and more


    Services
    • Painting
    • Contractors
    • Roofing
    • Plumbing
    • Electrical Installations
    • Home Improvements
    Service areas
    Rustenburg and South Africa
    Address
    3349 Kagiso 2 Section, Ledig
    0299 Rustenburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-145571303 www.lumbelacontractors.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    Wood Repairs

      Add SEO element