TMH offers a turnkey interior decorating and design service. Our full 360-degree project management combines the latest in interior design with the exciting world of technology and innovation, creating an experience of perfect ambiance, security and automated comfort.

Through partnering with some of the best integration companies in South Africa, we are able to offer innovative Smart Home Solutions for any size home, office and hospitality space.

We assist our clients in defining their design requirements to

create environments that work for them ensuring we offer the most cost-effective solution to suit their needs.

We assist with selecting colour schemes, flooring materials,

furniture, artwork and accessories. We will transform your home or office into an aesthetically pleasing and budget-friendly design all this with the aim that your space is “move in” ready with connectivity throughout.

Just bring yourself, we’ll do the rest!



